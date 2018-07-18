'Madiba's spirt is still alive' - From Limpopo to Soweto‚ thousands flock to hear Obama
The Wanderers Stadium was full to the brim as thousands gathered to attend the highly anticipated 16th Nelson Mandela annual lecture‚ delivered by former US president Barack Obama.
But getting that stadium filled was a task in itself – and it was all about queuing.
It was a bit of a mission to get to the stadium as hundreds waited in long queues at the Melrose Arch complex‚ waiting to be transported to the lecture venue‚ which was 800m away.
Having been collected and dropped off near the stadium‚ one was again exposed to longer queues‚ but this time for screening by the South African Police Service. Police and security officers were all over the stadium precinct‚ and major roads were closed to allow for smooth operations.
Prior to the lecture‚ people of different nationalities and backgrounds were seen having loud conversations‚ exchanging contact details‚ hugging and being very friendly towards one another. One could not help but feel and see what the late Madiba would have called a rainbow nation.
This was further visible during the rendering of the national anthem‚ which had everyone singing‚ even those who were not familiar with the verses.
“The lecture was very successful in bringing different people together. It was an affirmation that Mandela’s spirit is still with us and not dying away‚” said Refiloe Kunene from Soweto.
Not only was it a great day for many attendants‚ but also eateries at the stadium‚ whose shelves and refrigerators were left empty afterwards.
Mandela and African print merchandise was also sold outside the stadium and T-shirts with Madiba’s face and books seemed to be selling en masse.
Lisa Ashton‚ CEO of the Winnie Mabaso Foundation‚ came all the way from the United Kingdom.
“I absolutely loved the lecture; it was so inspirational. One thing that will stick with me is democracy coming from the roots up‚ rather than the top down‚ and how we all have the responsibility for change‚” she said.High school learners from various provinces were also in attendance to witness the remarkable event. They were dressed up in their school uniforms. Most of them described the lecture as inspirational.
One of the learners‚ Bapalelo Jane from the North West province‚ said they woke up at 3am and left their township at 5am to make it to the lecture on time.“One thing I’ve learnt is that no matter who you are and the colour of your skin‚ gay or lesbian‚ it doesn’t matter. What matters is that we treat each other equally‚” said Jane‚ who added that travelling such a long distance was worth it. However‚ a student from the University of Witwatersrand‚ Warren Makgoba‚ said he was not impressed with Obama’s speech.
“I sensed that it would be a same tone‚ obviously a liberal tone‚ that we need democracy and not speaking about the material conditions that people who would be subjugated would be feeling and impediments of that‚” he said. On the contrary‚ entrepreneur and social activist Jackie Seshoka‚ hailing from Limpopo‚ described Obama’s speech as “electrifying” and said: “We‚ as the youth‚ have much potential to do better.”
He added that he was left inspired to go back to his village and help the less privileged.It is estimated that the lecture was attended by 15‚000 people. This includes prominent businessmen‚ heads of state‚ politicians‚ academics‚ celebrities and other citizens.