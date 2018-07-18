The Wanderers Stadium was full to the brim as thousands gathered to attend the highly anticipated 16th Nelson Mandela annual lecture‚ delivered by former US president Barack Obama.

But getting that stadium filled was a task in itself – and it was all about queuing.

It was a bit of a mission to get to the stadium as hundreds waited in long queues at the Melrose Arch complex‚ waiting to be transported to the lecture venue‚ which was 800m away.

Having been collected and dropped off near the stadium‚ one was again exposed to longer queues‚ but this time for screening by the South African Police Service. Police and security officers were all over the stadium precinct‚ and major roads were closed to allow for smooth operations.

Prior to the lecture‚ people of different nationalities and backgrounds were seen having loud conversations‚ exchanging contact details‚ hugging and being very friendly towards one another. One could not help but feel and see what the late Madiba would have called a rainbow nation.