Kenyan intellectual Patrick Lumumba said without land there would be no peace in Africa.

Lumumba was delivering the Nelson Mandela memorial lecture at Walter Sisulu University Mthatha campus on Tuesday night.

“Nelson Mandela would have reminded us that the last colonial question is land. If you don’t tackle the issue of land‚ you shall never know peace‚” Lumumba said‚ to loud applause from the crowd that had packed the auditorium.

The lecture was also attended by‚ among others‚ Bhisho legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane‚ rural development and agrarian reform MEC Xolile Nqatha and ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi.

The land question has become a hot potato in South Africa following the 2017 ANC December conference in Nasrec‚ which adopted the policy of land expropriation without compensation.