Dinner with former US president Barack Obama doesn't come cheap. Just ask the people who attended a gala dinner after his Mandela lecture on Tuesday… because they forked out R50 000 for the privilege.

The gala dinner was themed "night of a hundred words" and held in Nasrec‚ Johannesburg. Joining Obama as the headline VVIP guests were President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ Mandela’s widow Graca Machel‚ former president Kgalema Motlanthe‚ and human rights lawyer and friend of Mandela‚ George Bizos.

Guests‚ including Maria Ramos‚ Trevor Manuel‚ Herman Mashaba‚ Zweli Mkhize and Mthetho Nyathi dined on beef stew‚ kingklip and oysters‚ while quaffing pricey whiskey.