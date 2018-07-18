South Africa

Truck blockade on N3 set to cause traffic delays

18 July 2018 - 07:25 By Yasantha Naidoo
File photo.
File photo.
Image: ivantsov / 123RF Stock Photo

A truck driver blockade on the N3 caused road closures early on Wednesday morning.

Traffic in both directions has been halted‚ from Townhill and New England Road near the Liberty Mall area. It has not been established why the truck drivers are protesting.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes. This is a developing story.

