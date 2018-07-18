Truck blockade on N3 set to cause traffic delays
18 July 2018 - 07:25
A truck driver blockade on the N3 caused road closures early on Wednesday morning.
Traffic in both directions has been halted‚ from Townhill and New England Road near the Liberty Mall area. It has not been established why the truck drivers are protesting.
Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes. This is a developing story.
KZN - #AVOID N3 Route: (Update): #ProtestAction Truck Driver blockade on the Pietermaritzburg bypass- ROAD CLOSED - HEAVY DELAYS - use the old road route instead @N3Route— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 18, 2018
KZN - N3 Route: #ProtestAction Truck Driver protest / blockade on the Pietermaritzburg bypass- QUEUING TRAFFIC both directions— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 18, 2018