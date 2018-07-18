Former president Jacob Zuma and his successor Cyril Ramaphosa put their political differences aside as they descended on Mvezo in the Eastern Cape to honour what would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.

Mandela was born in Mvezo‚ a small village on the outskirts of Mthatha‚ and a short distance away from Mandela’s home in Qunu. The Mvezo event was organised by the Royal House of Mandela‚ in partnership with the Universal Peave Federation and the Eastern Cape government.

Meanwhile‚ Ramaphosa’s deputy David Mabuza attended the centenary celebrations at Nganana High School at Amsterdam in Mpumalanga. While Minister of Communications Nomvula Mokonyane and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu went to Pietermaritzburg‚ where Mandela gave his last speech before he was arrested in 1962.

The celebrations in KwaZulu-Natal brought with it gifts of sight‚ mobility‚ access to education and healthcare as well as spoils from a five-star hotel. In commemoration of Nelson Mandela’s centenary year on Wednesday‚ politicians‚ doctors‚ hotel executives and ordinary folk rolled up their sleeves to give back to the needy‚ the aged and the frail‚ in keeping with the spirit of the day.