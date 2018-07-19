Yvette Scheepers‚ Faisel Abrahams and Irving Steyn appeared in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday on charges of corruption and fraud.

The prosecution withdrew charges against Scheepers without giving reasons. The case against Steyn and Abrahams was postponed to November 29 for further investigation. “It’s going to be a long and complicated investigation‚ hence the long postponement‚” prosecutor Richard Chabalala told the court.

The defence welcomed the postponement but cautioned the state against further delays.

Speaking to the media outside court‚ Scheepers’s lawyer Kuvashen Padayachee said his client had resigned from Waterfall Management Company‚ where she was responsible for accounts.