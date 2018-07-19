A popular South African Christian writer and motivational speaker has been ordered to not talk about homosexuality in public again‚ and has to edit parts of her book which call homosexuality “sorrowful”.

“It [homosexuality] is also sorrowful‚ because God says that it is a sin to have sex with someone who is of the same sex‚” Gretha Wiid wrote in her book for teenagers‚ Lyfslim vir Seuns (translated to Body Smart for Boys)‚ which was first published in 2009 and republished in 2017.

On Wednesday‚ Wiid signed a settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after the commission received 77 complaints about Wiid’s book in May 2017. The complaints argued parts of the book amount to hate speech and violated the rights of the lesbian‚ gay‚ bisexual‚ transexual‚ queer and intersex (LGBTQI) community.

The settlement says Wiid may not:

Distribute current or older editions of her book;

Suggest that homosexuality is caused by sexual abuse or parental neglect; and

Write that homosexuality is depraved.

The settlement also says Wiid may not raise the topic and‚ if confronted‚ she must refer the topic to another forum.

The amended section in Lyfslim vir Seuns will now read as follows: “Another word that people also use is ‘homosexual’. Homosexual people are attracted to people of the same sex. God’s views on homosexuality are something which many people argue and fight about. No matter‚ however‚ what you believe or heard concerning this matter‚ it is important that you never ridicule people‚ call them names or mock them‚ just because you believe that they are different. Let us choose to be people of grace and kindness.

“You don’t have to agree with someone to show them kindness. In Proverbs 18:21‚ we learn that the things we say are like seeds which later will grow. Be careful‚ therefore‚ what you say - to someone’s face and also behind his/her back. Be a young man with a heart for God!

“If you feel that you are struggling and experience confusion with your own sexuality‚ it is important to speak to some you trust for guidance and support. Love yourself and your future enough to talk to someone. Guidance and support from a wise adult whom you trust‚ or your parents and counselors can be of great help when you feel uncertain and lonely!”

In her controversial book‚ Wiid wrote that she does not believe humans are born gay‚ but believes that God created “men and women to love persons of the opposite sex”.

Wiid also wrote that if a father does not love his son and repeatedly beats or humiliates him‚ they develop hatred towards men. This manifests in them not wanting to be like men who “prove their masculinity with muscles and strength” and befriend boys with similar experiences.

“Many of these boys who hold themselves to one side later believe that they are different‚ and believe in the end that they are gay. I believe with my whole heart that such boys can one day be wonderful husbands for their wives‚ but that they unfortunately have not spoken to someone about these things - until it is too late.”

Wiid wrote boys’ hormones were “wild” during puberty and could lead to arousal when they look at other men.

“Such feelings can easily confuse you and make you think that you are gay… Don’t allow the devil to tell you lies. You are 100% normal - real authentic boy - for whom God has an awesome plan.”