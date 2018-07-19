Three men have been arrested and another man has escaped after a shootout and car chase with police on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the police‚ shortly before noon‚ followed a suspicious-looking blue Toyota Fortuner with four occupants as it drove in Parkmore‚ Sandton.

One man jumped out with a bag and started firing at the police with a handgun as the car sped off. The police arrested the suspect and found two handguns in the bag along with the one he used to shoot at the police.

“The police gave chase and the vehicle ended up in an accident‚” said Makhubele.

One of the occupants got out and fired at the police‚ who returned fire. Officers arrested two occupants that were still in the car‚ while a fourth suspect escaped.

No one was injured in the chase and shootout‚ except for one man who “fell on his face” when he jumped out of the car.

A case of attempted murder has been opened and the three suspects will appear in court soon.