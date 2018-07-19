South Africa

Court orders education minister to fix law on school infrastructure

19 July 2018 - 11:19 By Aretha Linden
Education Minister Angie Motshekga. File photo.
Image: LAUREN MULLIGAN

The Bhisho High Court has ruled in favour of Equal Education's application to compel the minister of Basic Education‚ Angie Motshekga‚ to fix the "loopholes" in the legislated minimum norms and standards for school infrastructure.

The court ruled on Thursday morning that some of the regulations in the norms and standards were unconstitutional and invalid‚ and ordered the minister to amend them.

The case‚ which was brought to court two years ago‚ was finalised on Thursday. The minister was also ordered to pay the applicant's costs.

EE argued that the loopholes in the law have allowed government to get away with not fixing schools and impede on pupils' rights to safe and dignified schools.

Equal Education provincial leader Luzuko Sidimba said this is a victory for the education lobby group and for every South African pupil.

Speaking outside the court‚ Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said they welcomed the court ruling and would use the ruling to "fix their mistakes".

- DispatchLIVE 

