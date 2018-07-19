History will be made on July 31 when SANParks and animal welfare non-profit Network for Animals (NFA) relocates an elephant family to where it once roamed 150 years ago.

They will be moved to the northernmost part of the Addo National Park called Darlington‚ about 90km north of Port Elizabeth.

The family of 27 elephants‚ which include mothers‚ babies‚ teenagers‚ bulls and the matriarch‚ currently live in Addo‚ but cannot reach Darlington because of roads‚ railway lines and fences.

“They will be humanly moved and carefully taken by truck to their new home a four-hour-drive away‚” NFA said in a statement. “They have to be moved as a family for their psychological well-being.”

The Darlington land is a remote wilderness area north of the main park and located away from poaching areas.

“The area has vegetation for them to eat and water to drink. The family will be able to safely breed.”

SANParks and NFA will have rangers‚ wildlife veterinarians and helicopters will help with the logistics.