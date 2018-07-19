South Africa

Joburg school principal missing

19 July 2018 - 15:01 By Naledi Shange
Phillip du Plessis the principal of Sandringham High School, Johannesburg has been reported missing since 4 July.
Phillip du Plessis the principal of Sandringham High School, Johannesburg has been reported missing since 4 July.
Image: South African Teachers via Facebook

The Gauteng Education Department on Thursday said a missing person’s case had been opened following the disappearance of the principal of Sandringham High in Johannesburg.

“According to information at our disposal since the schools reopened on Tuesday‚ July 17 2018‚ the said principal has not yet reported for work and he is not at home either‚ and as such it is suspected that he is missing‚” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“It must be noted that a missing person case has already been opened at SAPS Brakpan.”

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was expected to visit the school on Thursday afternoon.

According to a missing person's poster circulated on the South African Teachers Facebook page‚ the principal‚ Phillip du Plessis‚ was last seen on 4 July 2018.

"Phillip was last seen at Carnival [Mall]‚" the poster read.

Du Plessis is believed to have been at the school for a little over two years.

This is a developing story.

Most read

  1. The Elders descend on Zimbabwe ahead of crucial elections Africa
  2. Woolworths confirm incendiary device found at Durban store South Africa
  3. Cops arrest man who ‘fell on his face’ after shootout in Sandton South Africa
  4. Apartheid government feared 'massive upheavals' if Mandela died in prison: CIA South Africa
  5. Education department ‘will study’ the judgement after it’s norms and standards ... South Africa

Latest Videos

#MandelaDay: how South Africa honoured Madiba on his 100th birthday
Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
X