The Gauteng Education Department on Thursday said a missing person’s case had been opened following the disappearance of the principal of Sandringham High in Johannesburg.

“According to information at our disposal since the schools reopened on Tuesday‚ July 17 2018‚ the said principal has not yet reported for work and he is not at home either‚ and as such it is suspected that he is missing‚” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“It must be noted that a missing person case has already been opened at SAPS Brakpan.”

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was expected to visit the school on Thursday afternoon.

According to a missing person's poster circulated on the South African Teachers Facebook page‚ the principal‚ Phillip du Plessis‚ was last seen on 4 July 2018.

"Phillip was last seen at Carnival [Mall]‚" the poster read.

Du Plessis is believed to have been at the school for a little over two years.

This is a developing story.