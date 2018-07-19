South Africa

NSFAS student Sibongile Mani’s account to be monitored

19 July 2018 - 13:50 By Malibongwe Dayimani
Sbongile Mani. File photo
Image: Facebook/ Sibongile Mani

While the National Student Fund Aid Scheme (NSFAS) continues to fund theft-accused Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani’s education‚ she has to submit monthly reconciliation statements about her spending.

Mani‚ a third-year accounting student‚ was arrested by the Hawks in May and faces a theft charge after student fund distributor Intelimali opened a theft case in September last year.

This is after R14-million was erroneously loaded into her student account in June last year. Mani failed to report the “error” but is accused of blowing R810‚000 in 73 days.

During her July 2 court appearance‚ Mani's spokesman Vusi Mahlangu told the Dispatch that NSFAS allocated more funding to the student.

NSFAS spokesman Kagisho Mamabolo said the scheme would continue funding Mani until proven guilty in a court of law as long as she qualified for assistance.

“Given NSFAS’ stance above‚ we hereby confirm that Ms Mani does in fact qualify for the 2018 meal and book allowances on condition that NSFAS receives a monthly reconciliation statement on her spent allowances‚” he said.

- DispatchLIVE

