Khayelitsha District Hospital is in the midst of a crisis‚ picketing Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) members said on Wednesday.

Western Cape chairman Vuyani Macotha said monitoring by the TAC since a parliamentary oversight visit to the six-year-old Cape Town hospital painted a picture of overcrowding‚ shortages of staff and beds and neglect of patients.

“Patients are sleeping on the floor of the hospital because there simply aren’t enough beds‚” said Macotha. “The hospital was built to handle 400‚000 people‚ but it is widely thought that the population of Khayelitsha is closer to 2-million.

“Sleeping on the floor is only part of the mistreatment that patients may get...but it is emblematic of a growing problem: inattentive and inadequate care on behalf of hospital staff and management.”

In April‚ during a visit to the hospital by parliament’s select committee on petitions and executive undertakings‚ ward councillor Patrick Mngxunyeni told hospital CEO Anwar Kharwa: “If there is a staff shortage‚ you need to confront it. We need to service people and confront issues instead of blaming.

“Why are people sitting here for more than five hours? We can’t go back to the community again and again on issues they have raised. It is clear that here is a backlog. That needs to change.”

Emergency room doctor Hendrick Lategan told MPs that scores of patients were using chairs owing to the bed shortage – and confirmed that staff shortages were a problem.