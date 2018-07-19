South Africa

Presidency website down after alleged hack linked to lion bone trade

19 July 2018 - 21:15 By Nico Gous
The Presidency's website was down after apparently being hacked.
The Presidency’s website was offline on Thursday evening after it appears to have been hacked.

A Twitter user called “paladin” (@VirusSec) claimed responsibility for the hack and tweeted that it is linked to South Africa’s lion bone trade: “http://www.thepresidency.gov.za #offline Greed has taken over the African presidency long ago. #OpFunKill.”

A user asked “paladin” if the website was hacked in retaliation to the Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa announcing on Monday that 1‚500 lion skeletons can now be exported annually from South Africa.

“True‚” paladin confirmed.

A few users shared their support.

This is not the first time that “paladin” had claimed he would target the South African government. The account tweeted on August 12 last year that it was attacking the government’s website www.gov.za for “allowing the sale of rhino horn and lion bones”.

The Presidency’s website was reportedly hacked earlier this month.

Visitors were greeted on the website saying: “Hacked by Black Team. Sahara is Moroccan. And Morocco is ur Lord! [sic].”

