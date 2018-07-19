Presidency website down after alleged hack linked to lion bone trade
The Presidency’s website was offline on Thursday evening after it appears to have been hacked.
A Twitter user called “paladin” (@VirusSec) claimed responsibility for the hack and tweeted that it is linked to South Africa’s lion bone trade: “http://www.thepresidency.gov.za #offline Greed has taken over the African presidency long ago. #OpFunKill.”
https://t.co/OkvbtyoSps #offline— paladin (@VirusSec) July 19, 2018
Greed has taken over the African presidency long ago.#OpFunKill pic.twitter.com/q7M0bHMcP6
A user asked “paladin” if the website was hacked in retaliation to the Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa announcing on Monday that 1‚500 lion skeletons can now be exported annually from South Africa.
“True‚” paladin confirmed.
A few users shared their support.
Sweet— #OpFunKill (@an0itslate) July 19, 2018
Government approved this lion bone trade #extinction is real
This is not the first time that “paladin” had claimed he would target the South African government. The account tweeted on August 12 last year that it was attacking the government’s website www.gov.za for “allowing the sale of rhino horn and lion bones”.
https://t.co/CNW2t5rIvd #offline— paladin (@VirusSec) August 12, 2017
Government of South Africa
This is for allowing the sale of rhino horn and lion bones.#OpFunKill pic.twitter.com/wMyKbvqyjt
The Presidency’s website was reportedly hacked earlier this month.
Visitors were greeted on the website saying: “Hacked by Black Team. Sahara is Moroccan. And Morocco is ur Lord! [sic].”