A thanksgiving prayer‚ a mass birthday party and a black-tie gala dinner are in store to celebrate the 90th birthday of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Speaking at at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Thursday‚ Buthelezi's son‚ Prince Zuzifa‚ said that the family had taken the decision to celebrate their father and his achievements while they still could.

“At the heart of it (the birthday celebration) is that we talk a lot about why people must always be thanked when they are dead and whenever we stand up at funerals‚ we always say we are here to celebrate so-and-so’s life‚ which is wonderful but they aren't there to hear you and for you to tell them ‘you’ve done well and you can look back and be proud of what you’ve done’‚” he said.

The three-day 90th birthday celebrations will be spread over the month of August.