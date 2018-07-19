A ranger was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire on Thursday as his unit confronted a gang of poachers in the Kruger National Park.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) confirmed the man’s death‚ but said his identity was not being released until his family had been informed.

“The field ranger and his colleagues made contact with a poaching group that they had been tracking‚ supported by the K9 Unit‚” said SANParks spokesman Ike Phaahla. “It appears as they approached the group‚ shots were exchanged‚ seriously injuring him in the upper body.”

A doctor was immediately flown in‚ and while they stabilised the man at the scene he died en route to the hospital.

SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni said: “We would like to express our sincerest condolences to his immediate family‚ colleagues and associates. It is never easy to cope with losing a loved one‚ especially in this matter.

“We have lost a patriot who died on duty protecting South African assets. We will draw strength from his contribution to the anti-poaching campaign.”