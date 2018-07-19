REVEALED | The man killed in brazen Randburg hit was alleged Serbian mobster

A homeless Johannesburg man is a key witness to the identities of gunmen who murdered a suspected Serbian national in a drive-by shooting.

The man is said to have witnessed the alleged killers setting their vehicle alight just moments after they shot dead a 46-year-old man - believed to be Serbian mobster Darko Kulic - in lunch time rush hour traffic in Randburg on Tuesday‚ and then fleeing in a white 4x4.

Three independent sources have told TimesLIVE that the man killed in a hail of bullets was Kulic‚ who fought in the paramilitary group‚ the Serbian Guard‚ during the Yugoslavian civil war in the 1990s before allegedly becoming involved in international drug trafficking.

Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele refused to comment on the identity of the dead man‚ or the identity of those who were driving with him when he was attacked. He said the motive for the killing was unknown and that no arrests had been made.

Asked about a witness who saw the alleged gunmen fleeing the burning vehicle Makhubela said: "We are following up on information and certain leads."

He declined to comment further on the investigation saying that it was at a "sensitive stage".

The Serbian Embassy in South Africa failed to respond to request for comment on the killing.