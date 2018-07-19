The leader of a group alleged to be behind violent protests in the southern Cape appeared briefly in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Gcbani Ndzongana‚ 37‚ was arrested last week after he and about 500 community members from the Zwelihle township in Hermanus tore down a fence they said was put in place to enforce segregation between the mostly black township and their more affluent white neighbours.

Ndzongana's legal representative was not present in court as he was delayed while travelling from Cape Town. His teen daughter who was in court‚ was visibly shaken when her father asked her to try to contact his lawyer.

A large contingent of public order police who drove through in a convoy from Cape Town stood outside the court. Access was tightly controlled. Gates were locked and security guards would only let the media in.

There were no supporters of Ndzongana however because the magistrate earlier denied a request for 20‚000 people from Zwelihle to gather outside court.

Instead police cordoned off every access road into the township‚ keeping the residents inside.