Security beefed up at Fort Klapperkop after a spate of robberies

One suspect was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday evening when they and three others allegedly attacked two security guards at the Klapperkop Nature Reserve in Pretoria.

“Shortly after a marked police vehicle had patrolled passed two security officers who were occupying an unmarked vehicle‚ the armed suspects reportedly pounced on the security officers’ motor vehicle‚” Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.

The nature reserve‚ an increasingly popular jogging and cycling destination features Fort Klapperkop‚ one of Pretoria’s four forts in the capital. It was built in 1898.

The attackers broke one of the windows and wounded one of the security guards in the upper body.

“The guards responded by firing shots at the alleged attackers before apprehending one wounded suspect. The second wounded suspect was found lying on the ground and later certified dead at the scene‚” said Mavimbela.

He added that uniformed and undercover officers in marked and unmarked vehicles would remain deployed in the area following a recent spate of robberies.

The suspect is in hospital under police guard and is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of malicious damage to property and attempted robbery.