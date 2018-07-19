Shock claim in secret US docs: SANDF 'briefly lost control' of airspace after Madiba's death

A secret US document has claimed that South Africa's military briefly "lost control" of its airspace when heads of state arrived in the country to attend former president Nelson Mandela's memorial service in December 2013.

But the SA National Defence Force has denied the allegations, contained in a series of redacted intelligence documents made public by the Washington-based group Property of the People on Wednesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.

The cache of documents‚ dubbed “The Mandela Files”‚ was obtained after years of litigation and appears to show how US intelligence agencies monitored Mandela and events around the former statesman‚ even after his release from prison.

A Defence Intelligence Agency memo‚ circulated as an “information report” that had not been finally evaluated‚ dated December 2013‚ claimed that the South African Air Force had become “overloaded” and briefly “lost control” of their airspace over Waterkloof Air Force Base during the influx of heads of state who jetted in for his memorial service.