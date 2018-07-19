The 68-year-old beauty set to go under the hammer at one of Africa’s biggest classic cars auction

Over a hundred classic cars and motorcycles will go under the hammer in Johannesburg in less than a month at one of the biggest auctions in Africa.

International auction house Coys will auction these vehicles as part of Concours South Africa‚ which will be held at the Steyn City Golf Course on August 10 and 11.

Concours South Africa brings together classic‚ luxury and sports vehicles from pre-war vintage to the modern era.

Coys Managing Director Chris Routledge said: “I have worked in Africa now for many‚ many years developing close associations with historic South African car culture. It is in my bones and in my veins. I am so excited that we are doing this and that the time is now.”

Rory Byrne‚ who designed world championship winning cars for Michael Schumacher when he was driving for Ferrari‚ will attend the event.

Cars at the auction will include:

1962 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Veloce RHD;

1969 Ferrari 365GT 2+2‚ Red;

1966 Ford Cortina Mk1;

1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GT;

Original and unrestored 1971 Porsche 911T;

1950 Jaguar XK120;

1954 Triumph TR2;

Original and unrestored 1968 Ford Shelby 500 GT;

1955 Austin Healey 100 BN1; and

1973 Renault Alpine 1600S.

