National retailer Woolworths has confirmed that another incendiary device was found at a Durban store on Thursday.

Woolworths spokesman Kirsten Hewett said: “We can confirm another incendiary device was found in our West Street store today. As a precautionary measure‚ we immediately evacuated the store in order to ensure the safety of our people and our customers. Authorities have been called in to investigate.

"We are shocked by the recent incidences in KZN‚ both within our stores as well as in the broader community. We have already put in place numerous protection and detection measures to ensure the safety of our people and our customers."

In the past two weeks several incendiary devices were planted at other Woolworths stores in the city as well as at the Vodacom Durban July. These devices‚ rudimentary in nature‚ have been triggered and caused minor fires.

Hewett said that a team comprising the SAPS‚ the Hawks and their own internal investigators were working closely on this matter.

"Our customers will see more visible security measures within all our KZN stores and we appreciate their patience and understanding for any inconvenience caused by these additional measures.”