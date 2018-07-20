Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron listened to dozens of pupils in the township of Sweetwaters outside Pietermaritzburg on Thursday about life in South Africa.

The South African Hollywood star sat down with teenagers from Phayiphini‚ Laduma and Mashaka high schools to discuss the social issues they face‚ including rape and substance abuse.

Theron was visiting the beneficiaries of Dlalanathi (meaning ‘play with us’ in isiZulu)‚ one of nine partners supported by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP). Theron’s organisation was founded in 2007 and is aimed primarily at fighting HIV in sub-Saharan Africa. It has various programme partners across South Africa and Rwanda.

Based in Pietermaritzburg‚ Dlalanathi is a non-profit organisation that runs Youth In Action‚ a programme that empowers teenagers in surrounding communities to become actively involved in ensuring a better future for themselves‚ their peers and their communities.