Hermanus man arrested with cop's shotgun after protesters beat up officer

A man was arrested with a police firearm after an officer was robbed of his pistol and shotgun on Thursday night in Hermanus.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said on Friday the officer whose weapons were stolen was “severely assaulted” by protesters in Zwelihle‚ and taken to hospital.

“Operations to quell the violence in the area ... led to the arrest of a 32-year-old suspect who was caught in possession of the SAPS shotgun and ammunition. Four other suspects were arrested on charges of public violence‚” he said.

“Our deployments will remain on high alert in the area to maintain law and order.”