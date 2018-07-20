I was there to film the cave rescuers' unbelievable bravery

Mud and mosquitoes were the only “real dangers” that a Cape Town cave diver and video journalist faced as he captured the dramatic journey to freedom of the 12 Thai boys and their football coach from a flooded cave.

Jason Boswell travelled to northern Thailand two weeks ago to join a team of BBC correspondents covering the cave rescue that gripped the world.

The boys, who are between 11 and 16 years old, and their coach ventured into the Tham Luang cave in mountainous northern Thailand on June 23. They were trapped when rain caused flooding, blocking their escape and forcing them to take shelter on a muddy ledge.

They spent nine days in darkness until two British divers found them.

However, the escape route was a challenge for even experienced divers. The boys had no previous diving experience so the rescuers trained them how to use a mask and breathe under water with an oxygen tank.

Boswell said he felt honoured to witness and cover “this incredible human story”.