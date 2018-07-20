Gauteng police on Friday said they were yet to take any action against an HIV-positive Johannesburg man who has not only claimed to be a serial rapist but admitted to intentionally spreading the disease "because he does not want to die alone".

The man had made the grave admission in a BBC interview based on a scourge of sexual assaults around Diepsloot.

"We are at this stage verifying the authenticity of this video‚" said Captain Doniah Mothutsane.

"We do‚ however‚ wish to encourage members of the public who are aware of crimes committed against women and children‚ to report such incidents or persons so that police can investigate and for justice to take its course‚" she added.

In the documentary‚ the BBC's Golden Mtika interviewed the man‚ identified as David‚ who claimed he had raped around two dozen women - even though he's aware that he's HIV-positive.

"I know I have HIV‚ so I want to spread that HIV."