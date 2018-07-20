An inmate whose eczema was aggravated by prison bread said he couldn’t eat the rice and potatoes he was offered instead because they were served cold.

Ishendra Bapoo‚ of Johannesburg Medium B prison in Diepkloof — better known as “Sun City” — went to the high court in an attempt to have the correctional services minister Michael Masutha locked up for ignoring his health requirements.

But Judge Majake Mabesele gave him short shrift after hearing the prison dietician had found a source of bread free of the soya flour to which he was allergic.

Bapoo had “failed to appreciate the efforts...to provide him with an alternative diet...and unreasonably rejected efforts to secure a supplier of special bread which was recommended by him and was paid for by the public”‚ Mabesele said in a Johannesburg high court judgment earlier this month.

The prisoner obtained a court order in 2014 compelling the prison to provide adequate healthcare and medication‚ place him in a smoke-free cell‚ attend to sewage flowing down a wall and assess his health to see if he should be in a single cell.