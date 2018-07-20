Protest against rising fuel costs gathers momentum

The newly formed People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (Pappi) is going ahead with its proposed nationwide protest against the rising price of fuel.

Visvin Reddy‚ speaking on behalf of the organisation‚ said on Friday that the rate at which petrol prices were increasing was unacceptable and having a profound impact on taxpayers.

“At the rate things are going now‚ we might end up paying R20 per litre by the end of this year‚” said Reddy.

Although the group is Durban-based‚ Reddy said they had activists in all provinces. “We have been contacted by thousands of South Africans asking us to do something‚” he said.

The protest action is planned for July 27.

It follows the appearance of ten motorists in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court for their alleged role in a “Fuel Prices Must Fall” blockade on the N3 outside the capital city on Wednesday. Traffic on the N3 was brought to a standstill.