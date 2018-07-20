South Africa

Protest against rising fuel costs gathers momentum

20 July 2018 - 13:58 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases says it plans to stage nationwide demonstrations on July 27 against the exorbitant petrol prices and hikes
The People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases says it plans to stage nationwide demonstrations on July 27 against the exorbitant petrol prices and hikes
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The newly formed People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (Pappi) is going ahead with its proposed nationwide protest against the rising price of fuel.

Visvin Reddy‚ speaking on behalf of the organisation‚ said on Friday that the rate at which petrol prices were increasing was unacceptable and having a profound impact on taxpayers.

“At the rate things are going now‚ we might end up paying R20 per litre by the end of this year‚” said Reddy.

Although the group is Durban-based‚ Reddy said they had activists in all provinces. “We have been contacted by thousands of South Africans asking us to do something‚” he said.

The protest action is planned for July 27.

It follows the appearance of ten motorists in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court for their alleged role in a “Fuel Prices Must Fall” blockade on the N3 outside the capital city on Wednesday. Traffic on the N3 was brought to a standstill.

Brace yourselves for another fuel hike‚ warns AA

South Africans are in for another fuel price hike shock.
News
4 days ago

Reddy made reference to the Fees Must Fall student movement‚ saying that the government initially had no money to fund free education but ultimately came up with a solution. Reddy said the organisation was engaging with unions‚ taxi associations and various other institutions to rally behind the campaign and stop all of their activities on July 27.

“We call upon all South Africans to join us in our campaign‚” he said. He described the increasing fuel hikes as an easy way to tax people‚ “because people can’t do without petrol.”

The Automobile Association of South Africa agreed that the recent fuel price hikes were impacting on the lives of all‚ “especially the poorest of the poor who rely on paraffin for heating‚ lighting and cooking.”

Petrol prices have increased four times during the course of 2018. TimesLIVE reported that one of the main reasons for the increase was the depreciation of the rand against the US dollar.

READ MORE

Motorists under pump, government on cliff

Desperate state of fiscus could force IMF rescue plea
Business
5 days ago

World oil supply risks being 'stretched to limit': IEA

Rising global oil supply, driven by crude giants Saudi Arabia and Russia, may come under pressure as key producers face disruptions, the ...
Business
8 days ago

State to ask food producers, retailers, transporters to absorb fuel price hike

The package would include the urgent finalisation of an inquiry into products that should be added to the VAT exemption list
Business
12 days ago

Most read

  1. The Indian prime minister will not be arrested when he visits SA: NPA South Africa
  2. Cele gives Hermanus protesters 72-hour ultimatum on stolen police gun South Africa
  3. Social justice must be ‘for all and not just in terms of colour’‚ says Madonsela South Africa
  4. Why top US orchestra felt water pressure during Cape Town's drought South Africa
  5. Protest against rising fuel costs gathers momentum South Africa

Latest Videos

Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
Christo Wiese shoots down 'tax dodging' claims
X