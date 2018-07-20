South Africa

This is why Bheki Cele is gunning for Ipid boss Robert McBride

There's a hair-curling list of allegations, all of which the Ipid chief firmly denies

20 July 2018 - 10:00 By Andisiwe Makinana
Robert McBride. File photo.
Robert McBride. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Alet Pretorius)

A slew of abuse of power allegations made by a senior Ipid investigator against his boss Robert McBride form the basis of Police Minister Bheki Cele’s call to parliament this week to investigate McBride.

Cedrick Nkabinde, a principal investigator of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), wrote to Cele in April complaining about McBride’s alleged unethical conduct. He claims it was driven by McBride’s desire to become the national police commissioner and to usurp the powers of the entire security cluster of the state.

In the letter, sent to parliament by Cele earlier this month, Nkabinde, who was also a member of a specialist task team established to investigate corruption allegations against then acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, lists a “number of ongoing unethical conduct” committed by a task team headed by McBride.

McBride has welcomed Cele’s referral of the letter to parliament.

For the full story go to Times Select

