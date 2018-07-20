WATCH | Alleged racial attack in Middelburg leaves one man dead and a town demanding answers

He said those who initially began the attack were joined by others. "The situation intensified … I'm not sure how Xolisile got out of the car. It could have been that he was taken out forcefully. When I saw them beating him‚ I tried to intervene but they also beat me. I had to get out. I couldn’t watch my friend get killed right before my eyes."

Nelumoni said he thought the attack would stop when the security guards from Mid Alarms arrived but‚ "they [the attackers] kept on calling us k*****s.

"They did not help us."

He claimed that when the police arrived they told him to go to the police station.

"They said they could not help because they were heading to another scene. They had just happened to stumble upon us."

He said he drove Ndzongana‚ who was getting worse‚ to the police station where an ambulance took him to Middelburg General Hospital.

Nelumoni said Ndzongana was transferred to Witbank General Hospital.

"When I saw the doctors on Monday at the hospital I was told this case should not be regarded as an assault case‚ but rather one of attempted murder. They told me Xolisile's injuries were bad and the chances of him living were slim because of the brain injury. They said if he lived‚ would never live a normal life."

He said when he returned to the hospital on Monday night‚ he was told "Xolisile was gone".

"They did not give me details of how he died‚ but it seems it happened after the operation."