A Cape Town primary school choir is the best in the world.

The ensemble‚ conducted by Anne-Marie Dippenaar‚ won the “young children’s choir” category at the World Choir Games in Pretoria.

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Friday: “Music is a universal language of the world and I am so incredibly proud of the Durbanville Primary School choir.

“My hearty congratulations go to the school choir conducted by Anne-Marie Dippenaar for winning this award on home soil.”

Dippenaar described the choir’s winning moment as “glorious”‚ adding: “It was an extremely proud moment for the Durbies who ran on to the stage to share their big moment.”