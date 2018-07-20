South Africa

WATCH | Cape Town primary school choir named world champs

20 July 2018 - 09:34 By Dave Chambers

A Cape Town primary school choir is the best in the world.

The ensemble‚ conducted by Anne-Marie Dippenaar‚ won the “young children’s choir” category at the World Choir Games in Pretoria.

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Friday: “Music is a universal language of the world and I am so incredibly proud of the Durbanville Primary School choir.

“My hearty congratulations go to the school choir conducted by Anne-Marie Dippenaar for winning this award on home soil.”

Dippenaar described the choir’s winning moment as “glorious”‚ adding: “It was an extremely proud moment for the Durbies who ran on to the stage to share their big moment.”

Most read

  1. Khayelitsha residents install their own communal taps South Africa
  2. Intelligence tip trips up would-be robbers in Joburg South Africa
  3. More metro cops to keep Jozi safe South Africa
  4. 'You can't work because you're black and HIV positive': Mango probes text ... South Africa
  5. Madiba 'placed us on higher ground'‚ says Thuli Madonsela South Africa

Latest Videos

Christo Wiese shoots down 'tax dodging' claims
‘The ANC would’ve killed me, if I stayed’ - Dr Makhosi Khoza
X