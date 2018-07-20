The Cape Town water crisis almost put a spanner in works for the Minnesota Orchestra’s upcoming South African tour to commemorate Nelson Mandela’s centenary.

The Grammy Award-winning orchestra’s 90-member ensemble will perform in Cape Town‚ Durban‚ Pretoria‚ Soweto and Johannesburg next month during the first visit to South Africa by a professional American orchestra.

Kevin Smith‚ the president and CEO of the Minnesota Orchestra‚ told TimesLive in Minneapolis that the Cape Town water crisis had given him sleepless nights.

Smith said his team had put a lot of effort into planning the tour and it would cost several million rands to transport the orchestra to South Africa.