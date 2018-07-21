The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has urged anyone with information regarding the identity of a man pictured swinging a cat around before throwing it into a fire during ongoing protest action in Zwelihle‚ Hermanus‚ in the Western Cape‚ to come forward and report it.

A photograph of the man swinging the cat around in the air by a cord has sparked public outrage. However‚ the NSPCA said it had received no leads so far regarding the identity of the man.

Graphic content below