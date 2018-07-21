South Africa

WATCH | Flames consume trains at Cape Town station

21 July 2018 - 16:50 By Dave Chambers
Train on fire in Cape Town on Saturday 21 July 2018.
Image: David Chambers ‏ via Twitter

Two trains went up in flames at Cape Town station on Saturday afternoon.

Theo Layne‚ spokesman for Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service‚ said “numerous” carriages were alight. Four fire engines and two water tankers were on the scene‚ he said.

Photographer Ruvan Boshoff said fire in one train had spread to the train alongside it‚ and firefighters had run out of water.

“The heat is intense. The trains cannot be saved‚ but the firefighters are intent on reducing the heat so the flames do not spread any further‚” he said.

Layne said no injuries had been reported. Platforms 15 and 16 were affected by the fire‚ and there was no indication what had started it.

