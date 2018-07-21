WATCH | Flames consume trains at Cape Town station
Two trains went up in flames at Cape Town station on Saturday afternoon.
Theo Layne‚ spokesman for Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service‚ said “numerous” carriages were alight. Four fire engines and two water tankers were on the scene‚ he said.
Train on fire at Cape Town station on Saturday July 21. Video by Ruvan Boshoff pic.twitter.com/mTOGeospwE— David Chambers (@daveincapetown) July 21, 2018
Photographer Ruvan Boshoff said fire in one train had spread to the train alongside it‚ and firefighters had run out of water.
“The heat is intense. The trains cannot be saved‚ but the firefighters are intent on reducing the heat so the flames do not spread any further‚” he said.
Layne said no injuries had been reported. Platforms 15 and 16 were affected by the fire‚ and there was no indication what had started it.
Firefighters are helpless after running out of water while tackling a blazing train at Cape Town station on Saturday afternoon. Video: Ruvan Boshoff pic.twitter.com/qi5HQUH14p— David Chambers (@daveincapetown) July 21, 2018