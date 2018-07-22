South Africa

Man airlifted to hospital after being shot on farm

22 July 2018 - 16:47 By Timeslive
Paramedics found the man with a gunshot wound to his head.
Image: iStock

A man had to be airlifted to hospital after being critically wounded in a shooting incident on a farm off the R552 in Lanseria‚ north-west of Johannesburg‚ in the early hours of Sunday‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics had arrived on the scene shortly after 1am to find the man in his residence‚ lying next to his wife.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his head‚ leaving him in a critical condition.

“The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions.

“Once treated‚ the man was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter to a private hospital in Johannesburg for urgent treatment‚” Meiring said.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚” he added.

