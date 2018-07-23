South Africa

18 children injured in Durban taxi crash

23 July 2018 - 17:31 By Timeslive
The children were on they way home from school when the taxi lost control in Durban North on July 23, 2018.
Image: CRISIS MEDICAL

Eighteen school pupils were injured when the taxi they were travelling in crashed into a lamp post in Durban North on Monday.

Crisis Medical spokesman Kyle van Reenen said the children - aged between five and ten years - were on they way home from school when the taxi lost control on Adelaide Tambo Drive‚ near the Virginia Bush nature reserve.

According to Van Reenen‚ the taxi driver fled the scene.

“Paramedics found the twisted frame of a Toyota HiAce minibus which has collided with a street lamp.”

Van Reenen said one of the children had required advanced life support intervention.

Police are investigating.

