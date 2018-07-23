There are about 57.73-million people living in South Africa today‚ an increase of about a million from this time last year.

Statistics South Africa released the mid-year population estimates on Monday‚ revealing that Gauteng is the country’s most populous province with about 14.7-million people residing there. KwaZulu-Natal is in second place with about 11.4-million people. The Northern Cape has a population of about 1.23-million.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke explained that the organisation used the latest fertility‚ mortality and migration data to estimate the size of the population of South Africa for their mid-year population estimates. He further explained that births were the main driver of population growth in the country‚ with about 1.2-million births recorded since this time last year. About 200‚000 net migration and about 500‚000 deaths were also recorded over the same period.

The study found that women still make up about 51% of the population at 29.5-million while the proportion of elderly persons aged 60 and older was increasing over time. Of the elderly aged 60 years and older the highest percentage (24%)‚ or 1.18-million‚ reside in Gauteng.

There is an average of about a six-year gap in the life expectancy between males and females‚ with the country's life expectancy for males estimated at 61.1 years and 67.3 years for females.

The Free State‚ however‚ has a significantly lower life expectancy than the average South African life expectancy - at 55 years for men and 62 years for women.