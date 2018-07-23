Mpumalanga police on Monday confirmed that they had withdrawn charges against a group of men who allegedly beat a person to death in an apparent racial attack in Middelburg.

"Yes‚ [the case] has been withdrawn pending investigation‚" said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

"I can't tell you how were they arrested because it’s an operational question [but] three suspects were arrested. [The] murder case and [the assault] case was withdrawn on Thursday‚" he added.

Last week‚ TimesLIVE reported that despite having the attackers' details‚ it had taken police over a week to arrest the suspects.