South Africa

Chatsworth police investigate death of two people following bizarre knife battle

23 July 2018 - 13:29 By Jeff Wicks
It is believed that a fight ensued between the two resulting in both Bottlerush informal settlement residents dying
Image: serezniy/123rf.com

Chatsworth police are investigating a double murder after the bodies of two men were discovered in the Bottlebrush informal settlement near Shallcross on Sunday.

The pair is understood to have been engaged in a knife fight and had stabbed each other to death. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that the bodies of the men were found at first light‚ with a passerby calling police to the scene.

“It is alleged that an altercation occurred with both men fatally stabbing each other‚” she said. “The men‚ aged 20 and 26‚ succumbed to their injuries at the scene. SAPS [South AFrican Police Services] Chatsworth is investigating two cases of murder‚” she added.

