Former Deputy Minister of Education Mduduzi Manana will not be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting his domestic worker.

“Basically there are no prospects for success‚” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane on Monday.

“The version of an independent eye witness who was allegedly present at the scene does not corroborate the version of the complainant‚” Mjonondwane said.

TimesLIVE revealed a recording in May in which Manana was heard pleading with his domestic worker‚ saying he was “willing to do anything” to make the case go away.

A TimesLIVE reporter witnessed the negotiation take place.

In the conversation‚ recorded under a tree at the Douglasdale police station in Johannesburg where Christine Wiro had opened a case of assault against Manana‚ he could be heard speaking in a soft tone‚ begging Wiro to tell the station commander that she was not pursuing the case.

In the recording‚ Manana was heard saying: “Please. Ngiyanicela [please]… I’m saying‚ just for any consolation‚ just to take care of umama for what she feels is humiliation‚ I can give a consolation to her. The money she needs‚ the money she was earning. I can give her consolation to take care of her health‚ of her family. At least a hundred.

“That does not end our relationship but it continues. That is the consolation I’m trying to get into. Look‚ mama‚ I know that you worked just for two weeks but I am willing‚ just for humiliation‚ to give that consolation. Then we can still continue with our relationship.”