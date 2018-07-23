South Africa

Cousins in dock for shooting of ANC Youth League leader in KZN

23 July 2018 - 11:48 By Jeff Wicks
Andile Zulu and Mfanafuthi Zulu appear in the Umlazi Magistrates court for the alleged murder of ANCYL representative Bongani Mkhize on Saturday 21 July 2018.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Two men accused of the murder of ANC Youth League figure Bongani Mkhize made a brief appearance in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Cousins Mfanafuthi‚ 29‚ and Andile Zulu‚ 24‚ were arrested in the hours that followed the murder at the weekend.

Mkhize‚ the branch chair of the Coastal TVET College‚ is understood to have quarrelled with the pair before they allegedly attacked him. He was shot and died at the scene.

Mkhize had earlier attended the ANC's provincial elective conference at the Durban University of Technology.

The pair stood crestfallen in the dock‚ with the matter adjourned for seven days to allow for further investigation. They will appear again on July 30. 

Xolisile Mazibuko , sasco member holds up a. PHOTO of the slain Bongani Mhlize.
Image: Jackie Clausen

