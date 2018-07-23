Sbongakonke Dlomo last spoke to his cousin Mzamo Dlomo on Friday night as he was preparing to leave to attend a funeral in KwaZulu-Natal.

Following their arrival at their home in Ebony Park after work on Friday‚ Mzamo called one of his friends who told him that he would only be leaving for the funeral at midnight. However Mzamo wanted to leave earlier.

He then called the driver of a Quantum mini bus that was ferrying taxi drivers to the Matimatolo funeral‚ and it was confirmed that there was space for him.

Mzamo immediately prepared to take a bath but the driver‚ whose name is known to TimesLIVE‚ arrived to pick him up for the journey before he could do so.

Mzamo dropped everything and immediately boarded the taxi and this was the last time he spoke to his cousin Sbongakonke.

Both Mzamo‚ 34‚ and the driver of the Quantum were killed on their way back from the funeral.

The taxi ferrying mostly taxi drivers from the funeral in KwaZulu-Natal was ambushed by gunmen along the R74 road between Colenso and Weenen on Saturday night. Eleven people died when the vehicle was flung with live ammunition. Another died later in hospital. A total of 10 of those killed were taxi drivers from Ivory Park.