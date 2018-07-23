South Africa

How a gardener opened all his own doors to Oxford

23 July 2018 - 07:00 By Prega Govender
Sizwe Mkwanazi.
Sizwe Mkwanazi.
Image: Alon Skuy

When Sizwe Mkwanazi worked as a part-time gardener for a Mpumalanga family nine years ago‚ he never dreamed he would one day be studying at one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

Mkwanazi‚ 24‚ has been admitted to study for a doctorate in education at Oxford in the UK.

What makes his achievement even more extraordinary is that he is probably the first student in South Africa from a Technical and Vocational Education and Training College (TVET) to be accepted at Oxford. He worked part-time as a gardener while completing his TVET studies.

“Being accepted at Oxford is a huge achievement for me‚ especially as I come from a family where I still find it difficult to say that I’m the only person with a degree‚” said Mkwanazi.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN massacre that left 11 dead South Africa
  2. Another woman lynched in India after WhatsApp rumours World
  3. Duduzane Zuma in Dubai‚ 'will be back'‚ says lawyer South Africa
  4. Trash heroes and scavenger apps battle Bali 'garbage emergency' Sci-Tech
  5. Cash-strapped municipality defends spending R90,000 on fried chicken South Africa

Latest Videos

Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting
Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
X