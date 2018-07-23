Metro cop arrested for allegedly killing innocent bystander

An Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer was arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting dead an innocent bystander in 2017.

Vusi Elvis Myeni was arrested for allegedly killing Sthembiso Tshabalala in Tembisa‚ Gauteng‚ on February 18 last year.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Moses Dlamini said a young man was driving his father’s car with one of his friends in Tembisa. He parked the car facing the oncoming traffic and got out to buy airtime at a spaza shop.

Myeni was in plainclothes and driving an unmarked Nissan Hardbody bakkie when he approached the young man to find out why he had parked the car facing towards the oncoming traffic.

“The young man apologised and tried to move the car from the road.”