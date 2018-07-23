Metro cop arrested for allegedly killing innocent bystander
An Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer was arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting dead an innocent bystander in 2017.
Vusi Elvis Myeni was arrested for allegedly killing Sthembiso Tshabalala in Tembisa‚ Gauteng‚ on February 18 last year.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Moses Dlamini said a young man was driving his father’s car with one of his friends in Tembisa. He parked the car facing the oncoming traffic and got out to buy airtime at a spaza shop.
Myeni was in plainclothes and driving an unmarked Nissan Hardbody bakkie when he approached the young man to find out why he had parked the car facing towards the oncoming traffic.
“The young man apologised and tried to move the car from the road.”
Myeni then allegedly started chasing the young man and his friend who drove home and parked the car in front of the house.
“The suspect got out of his car and fired towards one of the boys. An innocent bystander (Tshabalala) was shot and killed at the scene.”
Myeni left the scene and booked in his gun at the Tembisa Police Station.
“He then left the police station and he was nowhere to be found. It was later discovered that he booked himself [in] at Arwyp Hospital.”
Myeni was arrested on Friday after the National Prosecuting Authority’s Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) authorised a warrant for his arrest.
Myeni appeared in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on the same day and was released on R1‚500 bail. The case has been transferred to High Court in Johannesburg and will be heard on August 10.