Taxi violence at 'crisis levels' in SA

Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee has warned that taxi violence has reached “crisis levels” in South Africa.

The committee was reacting to the latest incident in which 11 people linked to a Gauteng-based taxi association were gunned down while travelling in a minibus taxi between the towns of Colenso and Weenen on Saturday in KwaZulu-Natal.

The ambush occurred when members of Ivory-Park Taxi Association were returning home after attending the funeral of a colleague in Ematimatolo. Four people were also critically wounded when gunmen opened fire on the vehicle.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman said: “While the committee is cognisant that a proper investigation would need to be undertaken to ascertain the firearms utilised in perpetrating these crimes‚ it is almost certain that illegal firearms were used.