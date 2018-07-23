Taxi industry leader Phillip Taaibosch on Monday insisted that his organisation was in control of its members‚ despite ongoing violence and killings.

“Yes‚ we are in control of the industry … We don’t know what was the quarrel about‚” he told radio station 702 on Monday‚ in reaction to the massacre of 11 people in a minibus taxi at the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal.

“What needs to be done is to go to the ground to investigate what has happened. Serious action has to be taken‚” he added.

Taaibosch is the president of the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) which is an umbrella body that governs the structure of the taxi industry in South Africa.

He said it was not true that the taxi industry had become a “field of war”.

“It is only that we have those people who still think the taxi industry can be used as a field of war. We should condemn that in the strongest terms because the entire country does not have this war. This is happening in a particular area and that is between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.”