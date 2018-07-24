A matric pupil was knocked over and killed by a car in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil from the Diversity High School in South Hill was hit while trying to cross the road after stepping off the school’s bus.

“An ambulance‚ metro police and parents of the learner were called to the scene. Subsequently‚ the learner was taken to hospital‚ where he later passed on.”

Counselling was arranged for learners and educators.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We take this time to send our heartfelt condolences to the family‚ friends and the school community of the said learner during this time of grief.”

Mabona also confirmed that a parent had been shot outside Newclare Primary School in Newclare‚ Johannesburg‚ while waiting for his child.

“The injured parent was rushed to hospital by emergency services. We are relieved to report that no child was harmed in the process.”