Cash-in-transit robber or innocent man: who is the real Errol Present?

Errol Velile Present. A Jekyll and Hyde or an innocent and humble man?

An alleged cash-in-transit robber who for years led a double life as a loyal ANC party cadre, or a loving father and husband who was in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Present, the Dobsonville ANC branch secretary in Soweto and a national ANC organiser, was arrested along with 22 others in a police raid two weeks ago which saw officers nab other heist suspects, seize rifles, explosives and bulletproof vests and recover hijacked vehicles.

The raid was apparently part of a larger Hawks operation to catch one of the country’s most wanted heist suspects, Wellington “Bibi” Cenenda, whose gangs have stolen over R46-million.

It is not the first time Present has courted controversy, with him taking to Facebook in September 2017 to thank those who had supported him through a tough trial the previous month.