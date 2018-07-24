Protest leaders in Hermanus accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of using underhanded tactics in an attempt to bring peace to the town.

Community members said riot police entered Zwelihle before dawn on Saturday and fired rubber bullets at any male who was out on the streets until they found the protest leaders they were seeking‚ some of whom were arrested on charges relating to the theft of police firearms.

After being booed on Friday by residents angry over what they called brutal police action‚ a speech by Cele in Zwelihle on Tuesday seemed to pacify the 10‚000-strong crowd.

The minister received a memorandum from community leaders and said the next step would be to get other government departments involved in trying to resolve unrest which started three weeks ago.

As he left‚ public order police units were setting up a sand-bagged operations post near the entrance of the township in order to establish a permanent presence.

The community burnt down Zwelihle police station earlier this year‚ claiming officers based there were incompetent.