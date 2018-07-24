Court grants provisional liquidation to former Gupta-owned newspaper

The North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday granted an order for the provisional liquidation of the company that owns The New Age newspaper.

This after Mzwandile Manyi and his company‚ Afrotone Media Holdings‚ made an application at the court last week.

Manyi argued that the company was commercially unviable.

Manyi bought the company from the controversial Gupta family last year and had just rebranded The New Age newspaper to Afro Voice. Last month‚ the newspaper closed down.

But majority of the employees are opposing liquidation of the company and they are arguing that the company is not commercially insolvent.

On Tuesday they approached the court opposing the liquidation but ended up agreeing with Manyi's lawyer for fear of losing the workers' July salaries.